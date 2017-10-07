Kelly Bryant, starting quarterback for the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers, left Saturday’s game versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after incurring an apparent ankle injury.

Bryant was injured on a play in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Zerrick Cooper. Prior to exiting, Bryant was 21-for-29 for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Bryant, a junior, is in his first year of starting after sitting behind now-Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson the past couple of seasons. Despite losing Watson, Kelly and the Tigers have not missed a beat in 2017, having racked up wins against Auburn, Louisville and Virginia Tech thus far.

For this season, Bryant has thrown for 1059 yards and three touchdowns while adding another 362 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Next week, the Tigers head to Syracuse to take on the Orange.