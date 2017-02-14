The Washington Capitals are comfortably on top, but teams that have made coaching changes are climbing in the TSN.ca NHL Power Rankings.

Teams moving up this week include the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, both up four spots, and the New York Islanders continue their steady climb since firing head coach Jack Capuano.

With late-breaking news, is there any chance that this trend continues with the Montreal Canadiens, who drop to eight this week, but now have Claude Julien replacing Michel Therrien behind the bench.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings are among the teams falling down the rankings this week.

1. WASHINGTON CAPITALS 39-11-6

THIS WEEK: 1 LAST WEEK: 1

GF: 3.41 GA: 2.09 SA CF%: 53.1

PP%: 22.1 PK%: 84.5

It’s pretty tough for any team to catch up to the Capitals. They have won six straight and they are scoring 1.32 goals per game more than their opponents; basically laying waste to the rest of the league.

Key Injuries: None.

2. MINNESOTA WILD 37-12-6

THIS WEEK: 2 LAST WEEK: 2

GF: 3.35 GA: 2.31 SA CF%: 49.4

PP%: 22.0 PK%: 82.4

Among the non-Capitals teams, the Wild are doing just fine, too, going 7-1-1 in the past nine games. Part of their brilliance is scoring depth – they have 10 players with at last 10 goals, and none higher than Nino Niederreiter, who has 19.

Key Injuries: D Jonas Brodin (finger), D Matt Dumba (lower body).

3. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS 34-13-7

THIS WEEK: 3 LAST WEEK: 3

GF: 3.54 GA: 2.83 SA CF%: 51.1

PP%: 22.2 PK%: 79.0

The Penguins have three regulation wins in the past eight games but, good news, C Evgeni Malkin is nearing a return from a knee injury that has kept him out for three weeks.

Key Injuries: LW Conor Sheary (upper body), LW Carl Hagelin (concussion), RW Bryan Rust (upper body).

4. SAN JOSE SHARKS 34-18-5

THIS WEEK: 4 LAST WEEK: 4

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.35 SA CF%: 52.4

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 81.2

Sunday’s win over New Jersey snapped a four-game winless streak but, thanks to the magic of overtime (and shootouts), the Sharks have points in 12 of the past 14 games.

Key Injuries: RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body).

5. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS 35-15-5

THIS WEEK: 5 LAST WEEK: 5

GF: 3.18 GA: 2.45 SA CF%: 51.5

PP%: 22.7 PK%: 81.8

Since their epic winning streak, the Blue Jackets are 8-10-1, and it appears that their magic power play has lost some lustre – they are 2 for 27 (7.4%) in the past 13 games.

Key Injuries: None.

Henrik Lundqvist is getting back in fine form for the Rangers.

6. NEW YORK RANGERS 37-18-1

THIS WEEK: 6 LAST WEEK: 7

GF: 3.39 GA: 2.61 SA CF%: 47.9

PP%: 20.0 PK%: 82.1

The Blueshirts have won six straight, and if Henrik Lundqvist is back on track – he has a .939 save percentage in his past 10 games – they have a chance to be pretty good, or at least better than a standard 48% possession team.

Key Injuries: None.

7. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS 35-17-5

THIS WEEK: 7 LAST WEEK: 8

GF: 2.88 GA: 2.56 SA CF%: 50.5

PP%: 19.6 PK%: 76.8

Scoring 18 goals in five straight road wins is a good stretch for the Blackhawks, and they are more dangerous with Jonathan Toews on top of his game, and he has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past nine games.

Key Injuries: None.

8. MONTREAL CANADIENS 31-19-8

THIS WEEK: 8 LAST WEEK: 6

GF: 2.83 GA: 2.55 SA CF%: 52.9

PP%: 21.4 PK%: 79.4

The Habs have gone seven straight without a win, and they have named Claude Julien, recently fired by the Bruins, as their new coach. It will be an interesting test to see how much improvement he will provide behind the bench because there have been many critics of Michel Therrien in recent seasons.

Key Injuries: None.

9. EDMONTON OILERS 29-19-8

THIS WEEK: 9 LAST WEEK: 10

GF: 2.73 GA: 2.54 SA CF%: 51.3

PP%: 19.8 PK%: 81.1

The Oilers have scored five goals in the past five games, losing four and escaping from Montreal with a shootout win. The offensive struggles prompted line changes, with Jordan Eberle returning to Connor McDavid’s wing, and Leon Draisaitl joining the second line with Milan Lucic.

Key Injuries: D Darnell Nurse (ankle), D Kris Russell (undisclosed).

10. NASHVILLE PREDATORS 27-21-8

THIS WEEK: 10 LAST WEEK: 12

GF: 2.79 GA: 2.64 SA CF%: 51.6

PP%: 19.0 PK%: 82.0

It feels like the Predators should be better, especially when they’ve received a breakout campaign from LW Viktor Arvidsson, but their 4-4-1 record in the past nine games isn’t terribly inspiring.

Key Injuries: None.

11. LOS ANGELES KINGS 28-23-4

THIS WEEK: 11 LAST WEEK: 9

GF: 2.49 GA: 2.42 SA CF%: 54.1

PP%: 17.1 PK%: 84.3

Six wins in the past eight games is pretty nice, but the two losses were back-to-back 5-0 defeats at Washington and Tampa Bay. Still seems like a team that could add some firepower before the deadline and become much more dangerous.

Key Injuries: G Jonathan Quick (groin).

The Bruins have had positive early returns since firing Claude Julien.

12. BOSTON BRUINS 29-23-6

THIS WEEK: 12 LAST WEEK: 16

GF: 2.67 GA: 2.64 SA CF%: 56.0

PP%: 20.1 PK%: 86.3

Life is suddenly good in Boston, with a 3-0 record under new head coach Bruce Cassidy. They were due to get a break on percentages, and they’ve scored 14 goals in three games, but their upcoming road trip through California (plus Dallas) will be a good test.

Key Injuries: None.

The Bruins' 5-on-5 shooting percentage (6.0%) ranks 296th out of 300 teams over the past decade. pic.twitter.com/TrUqdhv7wn — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 8, 2017

13. ANAHEIM DUCKS 29-18-10

THIS WEEK: 13 LAST WEEK: 13

GF: 2.61 GA: 2.54 SA CF%: 49.8

PP%: 20.6 PK%: 83.8

One win in the past five games isn’t a particularly strong showing for the Ducks. With a surplus of defence, they do seem to be very popular with the trade deadline approaching.

Key Injuries: D Simon Despres (concussion), D Sami Vatanen (knee).

14. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 25-18-11

THIS WEEK: 14 LAST WEEK: 11

GF: 3.04 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 51.3

PP%: 23.3 PK%: 83.2

Two wins in the past eight games puts the Maple Leafs’ playoff hopes into some jeopardy. Defensive improvement is obviously required, but don’t let this slump overshadow the talent that still exists here.

Key Injuries: None.

Heroes & Zeroes: @AndyMc81 and I look at the best and worst of the NHL, highlighted by Leafs rookie Mitch Marner. https://t.co/tXJ4WXnan0 pic.twitter.com/RPhBJKTjLg — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) February 14, 2017

15. OTTAWA SENATORS 29-18-6

THIS WEEK: 15 LAST WEEK: 14

GF: 2.62 GA: 2.68 SA CF%: 47.9

PP%: 16.6 PK%: 83.6

Ottawa is in business with back-to-back wins but, more importantly, goaltender Craig Anderson has returned to action. They’re also getting a lot of talk as a possible trade destination for Avalanche centre Matt Duchene, and that would be very interesting.

Key Injuries: LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion).

16. NEW YORK ISLANDERS 25-19-10

THIS WEEK: 16 LAST WEEK: 17

GF: 2.96 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 47.9

PP%: 16.4 PK%: 81.5

A 9-2-2 record in the past 13 games has changed the perspective on this Islanders season. The emergence of LW Anders Lee, who has 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in those 13 games, has made a difference.

Key Injuries: C Mikhail Grabovski (concussion), D Travis Hamonic (lower body), RW Cal Clutterbuck (lower body).

17. ST. LOUIS BLUES 29-22-5

THIS WEEK: 17 LAST WEEK: 21

GF: 2.86 GA: 2.93 SA CF%: 50.6

PP%: 21.8 PK%: 84.2

Since axing Ken Hitchcock, the Blues are 5-1, turning around a disappointing season. Getting much better goaltending and improved complementary scoring has put St. Louis more firmly into playoff position.

Key Injuries: RW Robby Fabbri (knee), C Paul Stastny (lower body).

The Florida Panthers remain an intriguing team to watch down the stretch.

18. FLORIDA PANTHERS 24-20-10

THIS WEEK: 18 LAST WEEK: 18

GF: 2.43 GA: 2.74 SA CF%: 50.7

PP%: 15.1 PK%: 84.2

Winning four of five games, and getting a lineup boost with the return of LW Jonathan Huberdeau and C Aleksander Barkov, makes the Panthers an intriguing team to watch down the stretch. They’re three points out right now, but that’s close enough to overcome with a third of the season remaining.

Key Injuries: None.

19. CAROLINA HURRICANES 24-22-7

THIS WEEK: 19 LAST WEEK: 15

GF: 2.60 GA: 2.87 SA CF%: 51.7

PP%: 17.2 PK%: 86.1

Outscored 10-2 in two losses last week, the Hurricanes are about to embark on a five-game homestand that should determine their status as either buyers or sellers before the trade deadline.

Key Injuries: None.

20. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS 27-22-7

THIS WEEK: 20 LAST WEEK: 19

GF: 2.54 GA: 2.93 SA CF%: 50.6

PP%: 20.8 PK%: 80.6

Philadelphia’s goaltending has been getting better, with Michal Neuvirth taking on a bigger role, but they’ve scored three goals in the past four games, winning one in overtime. They’re firmly on the playoff bubble.

Key Injuries: RW Travis Konecny (knee/ankle).

21. CALGARY FLAMES 28-26-3

THIS WEEK: 21 LAST WEEK: 20

GF: 2.56 GA: 2.84 SA CF%: 50.6

PP%: 20.7 PK%: 80.4

Getting thumped 5-0 at home by Arizona is an ugly result for a team fighting for its playoff life, and Johnny Gaudreau is mired in a bad slump, but they are still 4-2 in the past six games.

Key Injuries: None.

22. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 25-24-7

THIS WEEK: 22 LAST WEEK: 23

GF: 2.70 GA: 2.80 SA CF%: 50.3

PP%: 21.0 PK%: 80.3

Going 3-0-1 in the past four games keeps the Lightning’s playoff hopes alive. They don’t have much room for error, but there are some avenues to get there, especially if Boston or Toronto stumble down the stretch.

Key Injuries: C Steven Stamkos (knee), RW Ryan Callahan (lower body), C Tyler Johnson (undisclosed).

23. BUFFALO SABRES 23-23-10

THIS WEEK: 23 LAST WEEK: 24

GF: 2.45 GA: 2.75 SA CF%: 46.5

PP%: 23.4 PK%: 74.0

The Sabres seem to be taking one step forward, one step back, going 6-5-1 in the past dozen games. It’s respectable, but not a way to climb into the playoff picture.

Key Injuries: D Zach Bogosian (ribs), C Johan Larsson (wrist), C Zemgus Girgensons (mid-body), D Cody Franson (foot).

24. WINNIPEG JETS 25-29-4

THIS WEEK: 24 LAST WEEK: 22

GF: 2.83 GA: 3.17 SA CF%: 48.8

PP%: 18.6 PK%: 77.0

As always, the Jets can’t stand prosperity, and have lost four straight games, but this see-saw action that has been going on all season has to stop if there is going to be any reason to believe the playoffs are possible.

Key Injuries: LW Marko Dano (leg), RW Drew Stafford (lower body), D Tobias Enstrom (lower body), G Ondrej Pavelec (lower body).

25. DALLAS STARS 22-25-10

THIS WEEK: 25 LAST WEEK: 26

GF: 2.77 GA: 3.18 SA CF%: 49.7

PP%: 18.2 PK%: 73.7

Losing five of the past six games ought to pretty much seal the Stars’ fate for this season. They have talent, but have had too many injuries and not enough defence and goaltending.

Key Injuries: LW Mattias Janmark (knee), RW Ales Hemsky (hip), C Jason Spezza (upper body), D Johnny Oduya (lower body).

26. VANCOUVER CANUCKS 25-25-6

THIS WEEK: 26 LAST WEEK: 27

GF: 2.34 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 47.6

PP%: 15.6 PK%: 79.0

Losing five of seven, and missing two of their top four scorers due to injuries, sends a clear message about the Canucks’ direction down the stretch. They really have to bite the bullet and make savvy moves with an eye to the future.

Key Injuries: D Erik Gudbranson (wrist),LW Sven Baertchi (concussion), C Bo Horvat (foot).

27. NEW JERSEY DEVILS 23-22-10

THIS WEEK: 27 LAST WEEK: 28

GF: 2.27 GA: 2.82 SA CF%: 45.7

PP%: 16.1 PK%: 81.8

A 7-4-1 record in the past dozen games, with strong play from G Cory Schneider, does give the Devils a more respectable place in the standings, but they are still fighting uphill to get into the postseason picture.

Key Injuries: D Kyle Quincey (upper body), D Jon Merrill (upper body).

28. DETROIT RED WINGS 22-24-10

THIS WEEK: 28 LAST WEEK: 25

GF: 2.41 GA: 3.02 SA CF%: 47.4

PP%: 12.0 PK%: 79.8

The Red Wings have lost four straight games and owner Mike Ilitch passed away this week, at the age of 87. Tough days for an organization that had been one of the best over the past generation.

Key Injuries: D Jonathan Ericsson (wrist), G Jimmy Howard (knee).

29. ARIZONA COYOTES 19-28-7

THIS WEEK: 29 LAST WEEK: 29

GF: 2.30 GA: 3.11 SA CF%: 45.0

PP%: 16.0 PK%: 77.9

Only two regulation losses in the past nine games for the Coyotes, and those losses came to Chicago and Los Angeles, so they are making a bit of a push towards respectability.

Key Injuries: C Brad Richardson (tiba/fibula).

30. COLORADO AVALANCHE 15-36-2

THIS WEEK: 30 LAST WEEK: 30

GF: 2.02 GA: 3.40 SA CF%: 45.9

PP%: 14.5 PK%: 78.2

Followed up back-to-back wins by getting outscored 13-4 over three straight losses. Back to more familiar territory.

Key Injuries: D Erik Johnson (fibula), G Semyon Varlamov (groin), RW Rene Bourque (upper body).

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca