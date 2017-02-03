PHILADELPHIA — Utilityman Chris Coghlan has agreed to a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, who settled their salary arbitration case with second baseman Cesar Hernandez by reaching a $2.55 million, one-year deal.

Coghlan hit .252 with one homer and 16 RBIs in 103 at-bats for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs last season and was 0 for 7 in the post-season. He began the year with Oakland and hit .146 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 158 at-bats for the A's.

The 31-year-old was the 2009 NL Rookie of the Year with the Marlins and is a career .260 hitter with a .335 on-base percentage.

A left-handed hitter, Coghlan has a .303 average and .479 slugging percentage in 33 games at Citizens Bank Park. He started at first, second, third, left and right field last season.

As part of the deal announced Friday, he will report to big league spring training.

Philadelphia had offered Hernandez a raise from $525,000 to $2 million, and the infielder asked for $2.8 million.

In his first full season replacing Chase Utley at second base, the switch-hitting Hernandez led the team with a .294 batting average, hit 11 triples and stole 17 bases.

He became the leadoff hitter in the second half and thrived in that role, finishing with a .374 on-base percentage. It was the highest OBP for a Phillies regular since Carlos Ruiz posted a .394 OBP in 2012.