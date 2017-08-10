Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Taylor Cole has been placed on the 10-day DL with a right fifth toe fracture. Reliever Chris Smith was recalled to fill out the roster.

The 29-year-old took a comebacker off the foot during Wednesday's game. X-rays showed the fracture Thursday.

After seven minor league seasons, Cole made his major league debut and it didn't go according to plan. The New York Yankees tattooed him for six hits and four earned runs in one inning of work.

In his minor league career, Cole is 33-40 and has a 3.56 ERA.

Injuries have mounted for the Blue Jays in 2017. As MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm notes, the Jays have had 25 different players combined for 30 stints on the DL, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers this season with 34.

The Blue Jays fell to the Yankees 11-5 are are set to wrap up the three game series Thursday night. Sonny Gray will go for New York while Marco Estrada will counter for the Blue Jays.