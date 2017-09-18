Andrew Luck has already been ruled out for the third straight week to start the season.

Head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Monday Luck will be out for the Colts' Week 3 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Luck has missed the first two weeks of the season, both losses, recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.

Scott Tolzien started in Luck's place in Week 1 but was replaced by Jacoby Brissett for Week 2.

Brissett finished 20/37 for 216 yards and an interception in the team's loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, and would presumably be in line to start next week against the Browns after the Colts departed with former first round draft pick Phillip Dorsett to land him from the New England Patriots ahead of the season.