Six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman and current Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The arrest occurred just after midnight in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Alabama A&M, Mathis, 36, spent all of 13 National Football League seasons with the Colts and was a member of their Super Bowl XLI-winning squad in 2007. He retired at the end of last season.

In September, Mathis was named a pash rush consultant for the team after several months of advising the Colts in an unofficial capacity.

The team has not commented on the arrest.