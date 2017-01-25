Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has hired Sanjay Lal as receivers coach.

Lal replaces Lee Hull, who was let go last week.

Lal has been an NFL assistant for 10 seasons, the last two with the Buffalo Bills, where he worked with star receiver Sammy Watkins.

He spent the previous three years with the New York Jets and worked for five seasons in Oakland. He also worked at the college level with California, St. Mary's and Los Medanos after finishing his career in NFL Europe in 1999.

Lal played on two Rose Bowl teams at the University of Washington and was part of the Huskies' 1991 team that finished the season No. 1 in the coaches' poll.

