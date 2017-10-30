INDIANAPOLIS — Colts coach Chuck Pagano says Andrew Luck will miss his third consecutive week of practice with lingering soreness in his right shoulder.

Pagano would not confirm Indy's starting quarterback was getting a second opinion on the surgically repaired shoulder. But he did say the Colts (2-6) would exhaust "all resources" to assure Luck is healthy when he comes back.

Luck's throwing regimen was halted Oct. 18, after two weeks. He received a cortisone shot to help with the soreness.

When asked if Luck would play sometime this season, Pagano insisted the plan has not changed.

But time is running short with eight games left and Luck presumably needing at least a couple of more weeks of practice once he is cleared to throw.

