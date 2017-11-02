Andrew Luck's season is over before it even began.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the quarterback will be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2017 campaign.

Luck underwent surgery on his right throwing shoulder in January and has yet to return to game action since the procedure.The the 28-year-old Washington, DC native was cleared to return to practice early last month, but suffered a setback. On October 18, general manager Chris Ballard announced that Luck would receive a cortisone injection and be held out of training for the time being. He did not return.

“I wish I was better and 100 percent this season, but that’s not the case," Luck told the club's website.. "I know I’ll be better from this. I know I’ll be a better quarterback, teammate, person and player from this, and I’m excited for the future."

The first overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford, Luck has not appeared in a full 16-game season since 2014. A lacerated kidney limited Luck to seven games in 2015.

In Luck's absence, the Colts have gone with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, acquired in September from the New England Patriots.

Losers of three straight, the Colts, 2-6, visit the Houston Texans, 3-4, on Sunday.