BRIGHTON, England — English Premier League newcomer Brighton was set to break its transfer record for the third time this off-season after reaching an agreement to sign Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Belgian side Club Brugge on Thursday.

The deal will be completed following a medical examination and once the player is granted a work permit and international clearance, Brighton said.

Preparing for its first season in the Premier League, the south-coast club previously broke its record to sign goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and then Dutch midfielder Davy Propper for a reported 10 million pounds ($13 million).

Brighton didn't disclose the fee for Izquierdo, who was the Belgian league player of the year in the 2015-16 season.

Manchester United loaned out versatile 19-year-old defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah to Crystal Palace for the season. Frank de Boer, the recently installed Palace manager, was in charge of the youth team at Ajax from 2007 to 2010 when Fosu-Mensah was in the club's academy.