Confident Puig: 'There is going to be a Game 7'

Despite Sunday's loss 13-12 10th-inning loss to the Houston Astros, Yasiel Puig is confident the World Series will go the distance.

Puig, who hit his second home run of the series on Sunday night, promised the Los Angeles Dodgers would even the series and force a Game 7.

“This is not going to be finished Tuesday," Puig told the L.A. Times. "There is going to be a Game 7.”

Puig is batting .300 this postseason and has driven in 10 runs. His average in the World Series, though, is just .143 and he struck out twice Sunday night, bringing his series total to five.

The Dodgers are set to send Rich Hill to the mound on Tuesday night, while the Astros will counter with Justin Verlander.