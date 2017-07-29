MIAMI — Adam Conley won consecutive starts for the first time this season, Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Saturday night.

Dee Gordon had three hits, Giancarlo Stanton drove in two runs and Marcell Ozuna doubled twice for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Conley (4-3) went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out a season-best seven.

Joey Votto hit his 27th home run and Adam Duvall hit his 23rd for the Reds, who have dropped six in a row and are 2-14 since the All-Star break. Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-9) allowed six runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.