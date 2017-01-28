CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Connor's goal a little over the halfway mark of the second period was the eventual winner as the Manitoba Moose edged the Charlotte Checkers 2-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Brendan Lemieux scored early in the first period for Manitoba (18-20-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie made 35 saves for the win.

Andrew Poturalski replied for Charlotte (19-22-3) late in the second. Eddie Lack stopped 31 shots for the Checkers.

The Moose went 1 for 5 on the power play and Charlotte was 0 for 5.