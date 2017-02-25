WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored three times as the Manitoba Moose halted their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory against the San Antonio Rampage on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Eric Comrie stopped 37 shots — including 21 alone in the first period as his team was outshot 23-2 — for the Moose (20-27-7), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. JC Lipon also scored.

A.J. Greer and Sergei Boikov struck as the Rampage (21-28-5) suffered their eighth loss in a row.

Spencer Martin kicked out 27-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

Both clubs went 1 for 3 on the power play.