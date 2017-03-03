Connor scores seventh in last four games to lift Moose over IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Kyle Connor scored twice and Eric Comrie made 38 saves as the streaking Manitoba Moose beat the Rockford IceHogs 5-3 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Connor has 10 points, including seven goals, in his last four games for Manitoba (23-27-7). The Moose are 4-0-1 over their last five games.

Quinton Howden, Scott Kosmachuk and JC Lipon also found the back of the net for Manitoba.

Luke Johnson, Kyle Baun and Tyler Motte had goals for the IceHogs (21-28-11), who lost their fourth straight. Mac Carruth kicked out 14-of-18 shots in 23:28 before giving way to Lars Johansson, who stopped all 17 shots he faced in relief.

The Moose were scoreless on four power plays and Rockford was 3 for 8.