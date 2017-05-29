Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — Despite serving as a lightning rod for criticism during the Stanley Cup playoffs, commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL’s coach’s challenge video replay system is “working exactly as we hoped it would.”

At his annual State of the League address prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, Bettman said to not expect any changes to the system which allows coaches to challenge a goal for offside or goaltender interference.

His words were barely two hours old when a controversial call disallowed a goal from Nashville’s P.K. Subban to open up the series.

Subban’s strike was challenged by Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and overturned after review because the linesmen determined that Filip Forsberg’s right skate was in the air, and thus offside, when entering the zone approximately 15 seconds prior to the goal.

“We hear the commentary, ‘Well, it was just offsides by a little bit. His skate was in the air.’,” Bettman said. “The fact of the matter is, it’s our job to make sure the rules are complied with, and the video replay through the coach’s challenge on offsides has worked exactly as we hoped it would. The rule is the rule. We enforce it.”

It was all downhill for the Predators after the disallowed goal in Game 1, with Nashville soon trailing Pittsburgh by a 3-0 margin before the end of the first period.

Bettman reported there were 13 per cent fewer offsides calls this season because, he surmised, “players are responding to the fact that they know it’s going to get close scrutiny” and that “officials are a little more comfortable letting an offsides [call] go knowing it gets corrected.”

That came nearly one month after the Edmonton Oilers’ Game 5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round was marred by an obvious goaltending interference infraction that went uncalled. Ryan Kesler held down Cam Talbot’s pad, preventing him from making a save with 17 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Let’s start with the fact that that is a judgment call,” Bettman said. “If you’re on the wrong side of the outcome, you hate the rule, you don’t understand exactly what the standard is. All of those complaints.”

Fans of the NHL have complained that replay reviews not only take too long to conduct, but they also live in fear that a ticky-tack nuance of a rule - such as a skate hanging in the air when in real-time the sequence appears onside - will decide a Stanley Cup.

Offside has been called consistently with the same standard since 1955, but that always went based on the eye-test of the linesmen at game speed. Critics say that the founding fathers who wrote the rule nearly six decades ago did not do so with the specificity or hair-splitting scrutiny today’s technology provides.

Both coach's challenge calls have become the 2017 version of Brett Hull's skate-in-the-crease storm that decided the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.

That could be changed by the NHL’s competition committee with a simple stroke of the pen, but for now, Bettman says the league is simply enforcing the rulebook.

“What was intended with the coach’s challenge was to address the glaring instance where an official didn’t see something that took place,” Bettman said. “We are extremely comfortable with the fact that the officials in a coach’s challenge now have an opportunity to take a second look and see if they’re comfortable with their call.”

The one tweak that deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Monday remains on the table would be the potential to remove the final decision from the hands of the on-ice officials to place power in the handful of members of the hockey operations department who man the Situation Room in Toronto.

That would allow the league more consistency with calls, since 42 on-ice referees all view the grey area of a call like goaltender interference through a slightly different prism.

“I think that’s certainly possible,” Daly said. “It will be discussed over the summer with the competition committee and the general managers as a possibility. You don’t get the same sense on video that might get being on the ice and seeing how the play unfolds. But certainly the strengths ... [of] consistency on a night-to-night basis certainly [might] warrant a centralized view on it.”

