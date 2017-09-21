MADRID — Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of striker Diego Costa to the Spanish club.

Atletico said Thursday that Chelsea gave the Spain international permission to travel to Madrid in the coming days to take his medical and finalize the contract with his former club.

The English team said it reached a deal with Atletico but the transfer was pending the medical and an "agreement of personal terms" between the player and Spanish club.

Costa will only be allowed to play for Atletico in January, when the club's FIFA-imposed ban on registering news players ends.

He joined Chelsea from Atletico in July 2014 for 32 million pounds ($41.2 million at the time) on a five-year deal. He helped the club win two Premier League titles in three years, scoring 59 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions.

But he was at odds with current manager Antonio Conte, who reportedly told him in a text message that he was not in the team's plans this season. Costa publicly criticized Conte and immediately talked about his desire to return to Atletico, the team which he first joined in 2007.

The 28-year-old Brazilian-born striker played for Atletico in several different stints since then, and more permanently from 2012 until moving to Chelsea.

He can't play for Atletico now because the club is serving FIFA's ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.

The club can sign new players but they can't play until the end of the ban. Atletico recently signed Spain forward Victor "Vitolo" Machin but he is on a loan with Las Palmas until January.

Costa had initially said the transfer to Atletico was complicated because of the ban, which would keep him from playing and could affect his chances of making Spain's team ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.

He hasn't played a professional match since the disagreement with Conte in the off-season.

