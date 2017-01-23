The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.

Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat. And follow TradeCentre on TSN and TSN.ca through Deadline Day for all the updates.

Blues' Struggles Could Lead to Shake-Up

With the St. Louis Blues faltering, there could be major changes coming in the Gateway City. Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that starting goaltender Jake Allen could be involved in a blockbuster trade, similar to 2014's deal with the Buffalo Sabres involving Ryan Miller. The Blues have gone 9-12-2 in their last 23 games and Allen has lost six of his past seven starts, but Gordon makes the case that with neither back-up Carter Hutton or prospect Pheonix Copley able to pick up the slack, the Blues might simply try and weather the storm with Allen -- especially considering the team signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $17.4 million contract extension in the offseason. However, there are multiple options between the pipes that would make for good trade bait. Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and the New York Post's Larry Brooks suggests that the New Jersey Devils part with Corey Schnieder as part of the team's rebuild. However, Schnieder would have to approve such a move due to his no-trade clause.

Blues' defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk is also a pending unrestricted free agent and is rumoured to be involved in many trade talks. Shattenkirk would be an appealing rental for many teams and yield a strong return of prospects or draft picks for the Blues. According to Gordon, the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers could be possible landing spots for the 27-year-old and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger says the Toronto Maple Leafs may also be a fit.



Blackhawks Bulking Up on Offense

Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also reports that the Chicago Blackhawks may be eying the trade market to add some offensive depth. Potential targets could be the Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar or Gustav Nyquist, but they could also go with the more veteran scoring touch of someone like the Colorado Avalanche's Jarome Iginla or try to reunite with long-time Blackhawk Patrick Sharp.



Dogs Out of Desert

According to Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports, forward Martin Hanzal and defenceman Michael Stone are most likely to be headed out of the desert before the March 1 trade deadline. Both players' contracts expire at the end of the season and Morgan reports that according to a league source the Coyotes and the players' agent, Craig Oster haven't discussed new deals.