The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Burrows on Broadway?

Vancouver Canucks forward Alexandre Burrows is a superpest, but that doesn't mean there won't be a ton of interest in the veteran winger as the deadline approaches.

The New York Post's Larry Brooks believes the 35-year-old Burrows could be a fit for the New York Rangers.

Citing the rigours of a full National Hockey league season on rookies Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Buchnevich, Brooks thinks Burrows is the type of player the Rangers can slide into their top six for a playoff run. In adding an additional top-six forward, the Rangers can leave their excellent third line of Kevin Hayes, J.T. Miller and Michael Grabner untouched.

The problem with a trade for Burrows is the dreaded no-trade clause. Burrows has a full NTC and it's unknown if he'd waive it for the Blueshirts or anybody else for that matter.

In 52 games this season with the Canucks, Burrows has nine goals and 11 assists.

Staying in the Desert?

If Shane Doan wants to leave the Arizona Coyotes after nearly 21 seasons in the NHL with the organization, he's given no indication of it just yet.

Coyotes general manager John Chayka tells NHL.com's Dan Rosen that his 40-year-old captain has not asked to be traded to a contender, but the pair will revisit the situation as the deadline nears.

"To date we've talked quite a bit and I've left it that if he has a belief that it might be in the best interest for himself and his family to try and take a run at the Stanley Cup I'm open to having that discussion with him," Chayka said. "I wouldn't be fair to Shane to not have that discussion. I respect him too much to not have it. Having said that, he hasn't told me to explore these opportunities and look into things. He's happy with being a Coyote. He signed here for a reason. He's only played here ever. That's where we're at today."

Chayka says teams have called about Doan's availability.

In 56 games this season, the native of Halkirk, Alberta has five goals and 14 assists. Doan hasn't played in the postseason since 2012.

Net Gains in the Bay?

In his first NHL season, San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell has been a more than serviceable back-up for Martin Jones. In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old Dell is 6-3-1 with a goals against average of 2.05 and a .930 save percentage.

As good as Dell has been, it might not stop general manager Doug Wilson from going out and getting a more experienced reserve 'keeper, writes Paul Gackle of The Mercury News.

Sharks coach Peter DeBoer tells Gackle that he'll defer to his general manager when it comes to making additions in net for a potential return to the Stanley Cup final.

"Doug will make those decisions," DeBoer said. "I have my input. I’ve told him that the goaltending for me isn’t high on my priority list. I feel confident with our guys. But if someone throws a starter at him that’s making the league minimum and has won a Stanley Cup, then we’ll probably take him."

While the likes of the Tampa Bay Lightning's Ben Bishop and Ryan Miller of the Vancouver Canucks could be available, Gackle doesn't think any of the big names makes much sense for the Sharks. An ideal fit could be one of the Philadelphia Flyers' two 'keepers in Steve Mason or Michal Neuvirth, both of whom are impending unrestricted free agents. What could complicate a trade for either of the pair is the fact that the Flyers are very much in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.