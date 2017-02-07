The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Predatory move before Mar. 1?

Nashville GM David Poile has no issue making big moves, as shown with his blockbuster trades acquiring core pieces like Ryan Johansen and PK Subban.

Could Matt Duchene be in their sights? TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has said don't count them out, but Poile is also quick to point out that the cost would be a heavy one at the expense of his blueline.

“We can’t be doing that all the time, or you won’t have one of the best defences,” Poile told Adam Vingan of The Tennessean.

Poile added that his big moves made over the last year shouldn't suggest that he's looking to make yet another one.

"I’m going to talk to everybody,” he told Vingan. “I’ll always listen to what people have to say. I don’t think I’m a big trader in terms of quantity. I hope I’m more quality."

Metro Mashup

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com offers a pre-deadline look at the Metropolitan Division, examining the needs and assets of all eight teams.

Among the notables - the Washington Capitals need for a blueliner for a right handed shot, a depth centre and backup goalie for Columbus and and experienced defenceman for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

From TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger: