The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.

Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Liking the Desert

Goalie Mike Smith is the Arizona Coyotes only representative at this weekend's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Despite being on a last place team with only a few years left in his career to win a Stanley Cup, the 34-year-old hasn't considered waiving his no-trade clause as the deadline approaches.

“Obviously, everyone wants to be in a position to win and get in the playoffs and be a competitive team and that’s no different for me,” Smith told Sarah McLellan of AZCentral Sports. “I think I want to be in a position to have a chance to win before my career’s over, but I feel like this is moving in the right direction. Things can turn around fairly quickly here. I want to be a big part of that.”

Smith has posted a record of 11-13-5 with a 2.85 GAA and a 0.917 save percentage over 30 games with the Coyotes in 2016-17, his sixth year with the club.

Arizona sits last in the Pacific Division with 38 points, 14 points behind the second-last Vancouver Canucks. The Coyotes haven't made the playoffs since 2012.

Smith is in the fourth year of the six-year, $34 million contract he signed with the Coyotes in July 2013.

“To sign a long-term deal at that time with young kids, to be in one place for a longer period of time and to call a place home, I think was as important as believing in what we were doing here,” Smith told McLellan. “I don’t regret that for a second. I think it set me up to play a lot of games."

General manager John Chayka says he hasn't received any calls from other teams.

“We’re trying to grow, and he’s a key cog of that growth for us,” the 27-year-old said. “Wayne Gretzky was traded. At the same time, (Smith's) an important piece for our organization. There’s no discussion on him.”