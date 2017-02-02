The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Wanting Out

Jarome Iginla wants one more trip to the playoffs, and that means leaving the Colorado Avalanche.

The 39-year-old is playing in the final season of a three-year, $16 million contract ($5.33 million cap hit) with the Avalanche and said Wednesday he'd like to take another run at the Stanley Cup.

“I would like to, at the deadline, go somewhere,” Iginla said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports. “I would like to be in the playoffs. I would hope that there is some opportunity to go and play in the playoffs. Those are the best games, the most fun for sure, and you have a chance to win. So no, I haven’t given up on that chance to win."

Iginla said he hadn't spoken with Joe Sakic, or the Avalanche management about a trade, but expects to moving forward.

The Edmonton native has six goals and six assists in 48 games this season. Last season, he scored 22 goals and tallied 47 points in 82 games.

Not Worth Tanking?

With the Detroit Red Wings now at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 49 points in 50 games, ESPN asked their hockey panel what's next for the Detroit Red Wings.

While there is a strong argument for the team to sell and move on from pending free agents, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun argues this year's draft pool isn't deep enough to justify selling.

LeBrun notes that this year's draft class doesn't contain a franchise player to build around and therefore Ken Holland should make moves to replace some older players with younger ones, but stay the course to remain competitive.

The Red Wings have eight players on their roster who are 30 or older.

Read more about the 2017 draft class in Bob McKenzie's mid-season draft rankings.

No Talks Yet

It would appear Shane Doan, the captain of the struggling Arizona Coyotes, would be a prime candidate to be dealt by the March 1 Trade Deadline. However, general manager John Chayka doesn't appear to be in any rush to trade the 40-year-old who's spent his entire career with the organization. Chayka was on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Wednesday to discuss the Doan situation.

“I haven’t had any discussions in the last several weeks now,” Chayka said on the show. “And like I said on this show, I think it is slightly overblown.

“A month away [the deadline], it’s not something that’s pressing on either side,” he said. “So we’re just focused on our own team here in terms of improving in the short-term and the long-term.”

Chayka did go on to say that he thinks Doan would consider waiving his no-trade clause if a good opportunity presented itself.

Doan has scored four goals and added 11 assists over 49 games this season with the Coyotes, his 21st with the team.

Arizona sits last in the Pacific Division with 38 points.

Used to It

The firing of head coach Ken Hitchcock has added to the speculation the St. Louis Blues will move defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk before the trade deadline.

Shattenkirk, who is set to become an unrestricted free-agent on July, said Wednesday he's grown used to having his name in rumours.

Shattenkirk on trade rumours: ''I can't control what happens'' Blues defenceman and upcoming UFA Kevin Shattenkirk addressed the trade rumours that have been surrounding him since summer, and jokes that the teams he is allegedly linked to changes depends on which team he is facing.

"I've kind of been in a position where I've known that something could happen all year, so it really doesn't change my mentality too much," Shattenkirk said. "I'm here to play for this team. It's a mentality that I've embraced all year. I can't really control what happens in that respect. This is a time more than ever where we need to get together as a team and be a close-knit group and I'm not going to do anything to pull away from that."

The Blues have posted the third worst record in the NHL since Dec. 8 and could decide to move Shattenkirk instead of keeping him for a playoff run. The team currently sits two points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but own three games in hand on the Calgary Flames.

"I think, more than anything, the unsettling part about it is you don't know where or when it's going to be, that can weigh on your mind," Shattenkirk added. "I think last summer made it a little easier because there was a frenzy there in early July, right around the draft, and I had the end of the summer to take a breath and get to camp and focus on that.

"Now it's become something that, I wouldn't even say it's flattering, it just becomes more … routine than anything."

Shattenkirk has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists in 50 games this season.

Buy or Sell?

