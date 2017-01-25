The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.

Balancing act

Goaltender Jake Allen has taken the brunt of the blame for the St. Louis Blues' struggles of late - the team is fourth in the Central after challenging for the division title last year - but Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch writes the Blues' netminders aren't the only problem in St. Louis right now.

Gordon suggests the team needs a more balanced roster, and GM Doug Armstrong needs to capitalize on his "one big trade chip" - defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk - as a means to achieve a more balanced roster.

Gordon reasons trading Shattenkirk could net the team some added grit at forward, an area the team has been lacking in this season since losing David Backes and Troy Brouwer as free agents this past off-season.

Shattenkirk currently sits eighth on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait List because the 27-year-old is in the last year of a four-year, $17 million deal and the Blues don't figure to be able to re-sign him long term.

Gordon writes a best case scenario for the Blues would be a sign-and-trade, but would be hard to pull off because Shattenkirk would have to approve of both the contract and the destination.

Standing pat

It's been a long time since the Edmonton Oilers have been in a buyers' position leading up to the Trade Deadline. The team currently sits third in the Pacific Division nine points ahead of the Flames and the wild card race.

But don't expect the Oilers to go crazy in their newfound position of good fortune. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said he doesn't expect the team to be involved in any blockbusters leading up to March 1.

“I don’t project that (Oilers GM Peter) Chiarelli is going to be doing any big game hunting,” Dreger told TSN 1260 in Edmonton. “That’s not to say he’s not listening, and if another defenseman was thrown into the market that the Oilers wouldn’t try and acquire that piece, or perhaps some depth on the wing, or maybe a little bit of insurance at center ice as well."

“I don’t get a sense from those that I talk to around there that he’s jonesing for anything in the moment because the team, for the most part, has played very well."

Depth moves

Along with the number of big name trades the annual Trade Deadline often spurs, several smaller moves are also made, which can have their own impact come playoff time. The Minnesota Wild, currently sitting atop the Central Division - could be in the market for the latter.

Michael Russo of the Star Tribune suggests the Wild could be looking to improve by acquiring a fourth line centre. Russo reports Wild coach Bruce Boudreau hopes the fourth line centre spot, currently occupied by Tyler Graovac, gets better.

Russo also reports Wild GM Chuck Fletcher saying the team needs scoring from it's fourth line. Russo brings up Coyotes centre Martin Hanzal as a rental option, but adds that Arizona is looking for a big package in return.