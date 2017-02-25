Wednesday's Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Needing Some Depth

The Edmonton Oilers sit in third place in the Pacific Division and are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 2006 when they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final.

In all likelihood, the Oilers will look to add players to the roster before Wednesday's Trade Deadline rather than sell them.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun says general manager Peter Chiarelli continues to search for a third line centre who excels at faceoffs. Arizona Coyotes' Martin Hanzal and Brian Boyle of the Tampa Bay Lightning, second and ninth respectively on TSN's Trade Bait List, might be too expensive for the Oilers, according to Matheson. The likes of John Mitchell (Colorado Avalanche), Derek Ryan (Carolina Hurricanes) and Riley Nash (Boston Bruins) are more realistic possibilities. All three win 50 per cent or more of the faceoffs they take, but aren't known for their offensive abilities.

Just In Case

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun believes the Los Angeles Kings could be in the market for a goalie as the deadline approaches.

LA sits five points out of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with the next few games possibly determining their trade approach, according to LeBrun.

Jonathan Quick, who has been out since early October with a groin injury, is reportedly close to returning to action. Peter Budaj and Jeff Zatkoff have shared goalie duties for the Kings this season with Quick on the sidelines.

Even with Jonathan Quick likely activated today, Kings still mulling over merits of trading for a goalie as further insurance. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 25, 2017

Having said that, Kings also got to going here and win some games. Next few games will help dictate trade approach. — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 25, 2017

Not Buying

Don't expect the Philadelphia Flyers to pick up any notable names at this year's Trade Deadline.

Tim Panaccio of CSNPhilly.com spoke to general manager Ron Hextall Friday night ahead of Saturday's outdoor game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Heinz Field.

Hextall said the Flyers would not be buyers and could become sellers depending on how the next two games go before the deadline.

“We’re not buying. I’ve said that for a while now. We’re not buying. We’ll see where we’re at in a couple days. Like I said, tomorrow’s a big game. I have ideas and we’ll execute them depending," Hextall told Panaccio. “We’ll be making calls and getting calls and we’ll see what’s out there and see where we’re at as a team in the standings and make the appropriate moves.”

Panaccio notes that defencemen Mark Streit and Michael Del Zotto as well as backup goalie Michal Neuvirth could be used as trade chips in the coming days.

Let's Talk

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is the longest tenured player of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but could have a new home before the Trade Deadline with 22-year-old Matt Murray taking up the majority of starts this season.

Fleury and general manager Jim Rutherford have yet to sit down and discuss the situation, but the plan is to have a conversation before the deadline, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I’m looking forward to what he has to say, what he thinks, which way the team wants to go,” Fleury said in Mackey's article. “Go from there.”

The 32-year-old Fleury is 15-7-5 with a 3.16 GAA over 30 contests this season with the Pens, his 13th year with the club. He's 15th on TSN's Trade Bait List.

Rutherford has said in the past he would love to keep both Fleury and Murray on the roster this season as Pittsburgh looks to defend their Stanley Cup championship.

The Final Eight