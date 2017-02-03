The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Keeping the Depth?

Pittsburgh Penguins veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has been involved in trade rumours all season long, and that should only pick up with the March 1 Trade Deadline approaching.

With Matt Murray taking control of the starter's net over the past month and the good possibility of Fleury being selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights at the expansion draft this summer, many believe the Pens could deal Fleury to avoid losing him for nothing.

General manager Jim Rutherford says the wisest decision might be to keep the 32-year-old.

“Our priority here is to win,” Rutherford told Jonathan Bombulie of the TribLIVE.com. “My preference hasn't changed. Go back to training camp. My preference is to keep both these goalies here this year.”

Insider Trading: Pressure to move Fleury? Is pressure growing on the Penguins to find a new home for Marc-Andre Fleury? Could Matt Duchene be on his way out of Colorado? How will the Flyers handle their situation in net moving forward? The Insiders have the latest on these and more.

The Pens needed Murray, Fleury and even Jeff Zatkoff last year on their path to their Stanley Cup triumph.

Despite wishing to keep both goalies, Rutherford says he will listen to Fleury and accommodate him as much as possible.

“We want to respect what he's done,” Rutherford said. “He has won two Stanley Cups here, has been a popular player not only within the organization but with the fans. He deserves to be respected properly, and that's what we're trying to do.”

Due to an injury and superior play by Murray, Fleury only saw action in two games during the playoffs last year. In 2016-17, Fleury has a record of 13-7-4 with a 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage, but hasn't seen any action in the crease since Jan. 14.

Murray, 22, is 18-6-1 with a 2.41 GAA with a .922 save percentage and two shutouts.

Fleury still has two years left on his contract after this season with an average annual value of $5.75 million. He also has a limited no-trade clause.

Not Giving Up

Are the Senators looking to move Lazar? That's Hockey discusses if it's time for the Senators to try and move Curtis Lazar, and what Erik Karlsson's comments calling out his coach could mean for the team.

Despite having a down year, the Ottawa Senators are not giving up on young forward Curtis Lazar, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger says the Sens are willing to listen to offers, but are setting the asking price "extremely high" for the 22-year-old who is playing in the final year of his entry level contract.

Lazar has one assist in 28 games played with the Ottawa this season, his third with the club.

Pay Up

Teams looking to add Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene to their lineup for the Trade Deadline will have to pay up, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie says the asking price for the 26-year-old is three to four pieces. For three pieces, the Avs want a young established NHL player, a first round pick and a prospect, according to McKenzie. If the young player is not established, Colorado is asking for an additional piece. McKenzie says there has been no firm offers on the table as of yet.

Duchene has netted 15 goals and 14 assists over 43 games with the Avs this season, his eighth with the team. After this season Duchene has two years left on his deal with an average annual value of $6 million.