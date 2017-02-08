The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is fast approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Off The Table?

There is a market for Curtis Lazar but the Ottawa Senators are more likely to forge on with the 21-year-old forward than they are to move him, according to the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch.

Despite plenty of interest, and Lazar spending much of his time in the press box on game nights, Garrioch says the Senators aren’t in a rush to give up on the third-year player and would like only part ways if there was an offer the team couldn’t refuse.

Lazar has just one assist in 29 games this season and hasn’t scored a goal since Mar. 19 of last year (39 games). He was selected 17th overall in 2013 and won gold as captain of team Canada at the 2015 World Junior Hockey Championship.

With a wealth of potential, the Sens have kept Lazar with the big club, albeit on the sidelines, instead of trying to send him to the American Hockey League because he would be required to clear waivers. The team doesn’t think he’ll make it there unclaimed, according to Garrioch.

Lazar could even be left unprotected in June’s expansion draft for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but the Sens might be forced to take a chance when the time comes.

For now, Lazar watches and the Senators wait.

—

Blueline Bump For Blueshirts?

Larry Brooks of The New York Post writes that the Rangers right side, first-pairing defenceman "who can skate the puck out of trouble and who can make an outlet pass under duress," but adds that the team shouldn't overpay at the trade deadline.

Brooks suggests if GM Jeff Gorton wants a blueliner like Kevin Shattenkirk, it shouldn't be done at the expense of assets like a top-nine forward, defenceman Brady Skjei or first-rounder, especially if the market for Shattenkirk is high. The team should wait until he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

He adds that blueliners such as Jacob Trouba, Ryan Ellis, Dougie Hamilton or Anaheim blue-chipper Brandon Montour could be on the market.

—



From TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger:



Dreger: League waiting for Vancouver, Detroit to be buyers or sellers Darren Dreger says the league is waiting for teams like Vancouver to decide to be buyers or sellers at the deadline. Darren says it’s early, but he hasn’t heard the names of Hansen, Burrows, or Miller on the market yet.



—



From TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun:



Newton: Wiggins has similar killer instinct to Tim Duncan Former Minnesota TimberWolves GM Milt Newton joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss trade rumours around the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Raptors plan for the deadline and the development of Andrew Wiggins.



—



MAKING IT TOUGH

Detroit Red Wings forward Thomas Vanek knows his name is on the trade block as the deadline approaches, but the 33-year-old Austrian doesn’t want to make it too easy for the organization to say goodbye.

With 32 points in 40 games, Vanek has lived up to the one-year, $2.6 million contract he signed in the offseason thus far. His production, though, has made him an interesting target for teams in the hunt around the league.

Detroit is tied for last place in the east with 54 points in 53 games but are just five points back of the Philadelphia Flyers for the final wild card playoff spot.

Vanek is hoping he can be around long enough for the playoff push.

“I signed a one-year deal, so it [trade] can happen,” Vanek said, as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “But I am focused on putting a couple more wins together and get ourselves in the picture and make it hard for Kenny to do something and hopefully stay here and make a run with this team.”

“I think it’s a good team with a lot of upside. There’s a lot of young guys playing some good minutes and you can see they are getting better. Our veteran leadership is great. I like the community here. My boys, my family likes it. It’s definitely a place that’s been comfortable right way.”