The NHL's March 1 Trade Deadline is approaching and teams are making decisions on whether to buy, sell, and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value.

Check out today's trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat. And follow TradeCentre on TSN and TSN.ca through Deadline Day for all the updates.

Factors to consider

Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata appears to be a prime candidate to be moved ahead of the March 1 Trade Deadline. The veteran is ranked sixth on TSN Hockey's Trade Bait List because he's having a good season on an expiring contract, and the Coyotes are in the basement of the Western Conference standings.

But, there could be a complication in moving the 35-year-old. As Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 explains, Vrbata has a number of potential bonuses that any team acquiring his services must take into consideration under their salary cap.

Morgan writes, via Arizona Sports: "If teams want him, they must accept the fact that he has a number of bonuses they will have to pay after the season on top of his prorated, bargain $1 million base contract. Vrbata has already played 30 games to earn a $500,000 bonus. If he reaches 20 goals or 40 points, he’ll earn another $500,000. He could also add up to $1.25 million in playoff bonuses, based on qualifying and then advancing, round-to-round.

"The new team would pay all of those bonuses, including the 30-game bonus."

Potential destinations?

The Kevin Shattenkirk trade speculation is only going to grow as the March 1 Trade Deadline draws nearer.

Does trading for Shattenkirk make sense for the Oilers? Could Kevin Shattenkirk be in play for the Oilers who are in need of right-shot top power play unit scoring defenceman? What other realistic improvements could Edmonton make at the trade deadline? Ryan Rishaug discusses.

Mark Larkin of The Hockey News breaks down what he considers to be the Top Five destinations for the St. Louis Blues' defenceman, listing the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs, in that order.

"Now here’s a marriage that needs making," Larkin writes of his top destination for Shattenkirk, the Rangers. "Manhattan is a dream market considering he calls the Hamptons home, and he’s a dream fit for a D-corps lacking offensive flair. Ryan McDonagh has improved a lot in that department but isn’t a natural scorer, and Brady Skjei’s offense, while ascending, hasn’t caught up to his swift skating yet. Shattenkirk would fill that void."

Larkin also mentions the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, and Colorado Avalanche as teams to keep an eye on in the Shattenkirk trade market.

Dreger on Shattenkirk's possible fit in Toronto TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger joins Naylor and Landsberg to discuss the possibility of the Maple Leafs trading for Kevin Shattenkirk, if he is a good fit in Toronto and which coaches are on the hot seat.

Blues' goalie situation

McKenzie: How good goaltending could change the Blues The Blues have an obvious hole in goal. Who could they target and what difference would that make? Bob McKenzie shares his insight

The Blues, currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, are struggling this year compared to last year's regular season that saw them finish second in the division, and a big reason why is their troubles in the net.

Speaking to TSN 690 in Montreal, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie outlined the conundrum the Blues face leading up to the Trade Deadline.

What's wrong with Allen in St. Louis? Jake Allen has been pulled in four of his last six-starts and the Blues have struggled to keep the puck out of their net. TH2N explains why they believe Allen might be battling himself more than the puck.

"They’re trying to ride it out and the problem they run into is they made a commitment to Jake Allen," McKenzie said, referring to Allen's four-year, $17.4 million contract that kicks in next season. "He’s got the All-Star break to continue working on his confidence which obviously was shattered because he was a pretty good goaltender last year, and the start of this year, but it’s been a steady decline month by month."

"You can say, ‘the Blues need to go out and trade for a goalie,’ and I’m not saying they won’t but when Allen’s new contract kicks in next season, your hands are tied a little bit in terms of what your remedies are."

"So any deal you make, you’ve got to keep that in mind and that limits you in terms of what you do. That said, you can’t just allow bleeding to continue if it continues."

"Another thing that comes into play is you don’t want to throw good money after bad, that is, you’re sinking in the standings a little bit, you’re not exactly where you want to be, if you not view yourself as a top contender this season, how many assets do you want to start spending on what might be a failed bid to (compete for a Stanley Cup.)"

Allen has played in 35 games for the Blues this season, and has registered an .897 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average this year.

No time to panic

NHL: Lightning 1, Panthers 2 Jussi Jokinen scored a short-handed mark to open the scoring and Jonathan Marchessault would pot the game-winner on the power play, as the Panthers special teams helped them edge out the Lightning.

With their overtime loss to the Florida Panthers Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning head into the All-Star break at 22-22-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division, and six points out of a playoff spot. For a team that had Stanley Cup aspirations ahead of the season, just making the postseason at this point is looking like a tall task.

But that's no reason to make a panic move, writes Tampa Bay Times columnist Tom Jones. Jones argues the Bolts should simply chalk this year up as a lost season by an otherwise strong club, and stick to the course.

Jones writes: "Don't panic. Don't make sweeping changes. Don't fire anybody. Don't blow it up. Just live with it, even if it means watching this season go down the drain. That's not an easy thing to do. The instinct is to get emotional. Fire the coach. Trade this guy. Release that guy. The worst thing you can do is allow emotion to make your decisions.

It forces you to make terrible trades that might improve you for the next game but hurt you in the long run. It leads you to getting rid of good players because the team has had a bad 50 games.

The championship window for the Lightning has not shut. It remains a good franchise with a solid long-term future even if the short term feels bleak."

Tampa pulled off a minor trade, sending defenceman Nikita Nesterov to the Montreal Canadiens for defenceman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round draft pick, but that reportedly had more to do with the Lightning alleviating their glut of pending restricted free agents to sign.