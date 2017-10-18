SAN JOSE, Calif. — Logan Couture scored a pair of goals and the San Jose Sharks extended their dominance of the Montreal Canadiens with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton also scored for the Sharks, who have won the past 11 home games against the Canadiens, a streak that dates to Nov. 23, 1999.

Jonathan Drouin and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who are winless since an opening night victory at the Buffalo Sabres.

Martin Jones stopped 28 of 30 shots for the Sharks, who finish their season-opening homestand with a 2-3 record.

Carey Price, who stopped 31 of 35, fell to 2-7-1 in 10 games against the Sharks.

Couture opened the scoring 3:30 into the first period, grabbing a rebound off the back board, skated across the front of the net to get Price to commit and then fired into an open net.

The Canadiens responded 36 seconds later when Drouin picked up a pass from Artturi Lehkonen close in and fired it over Jones' left shoulder and into the net.

Pavelski gave the Sharks the lead for good when he redirected Kevin Labanc's shot just under a minute into the second period. The shot hit Weber's left shin pad and bounced into the net.

Hertl padded the lead midway through the second on a power play. Standing on the right side of the net, he was trying to control a pass from Thornton but the puck fluttered off his stick and got behind Price.

Weber's power-play goal two minutes later kicked off Jones' skates for the score.

The Sharks needed five seconds to score on a power play late in the second period. Tim Heed shot on goal and it bounced off Pavelski's skate. Couture picked it up and found a huge opening.

Thornton scored an empty-net goal in the final minute.

NOTES: After allowing three power play goals over their first five penalty kills, the Sharks killed off 14 straight until Weber scored in the second period. ... Couture recorded his 24th career multi-goal game. ... Drouin had a goal and assist in his second straight game. ... Sharks D Tim Heed recorded his first NHL point with an assist on Couture's power-play goal. ... Brendan Gallagher needs one assist for 100 with the Canadiens.

UP NEXT:

Canadiens: plays at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday in their second back-to-back of the season.

Sharks: open a five-game road trip on the east coast with Friday's game at the New Jersey Devils.