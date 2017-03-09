The Dallas Cowboys are expected to trade quarterback Tony Romo rather than release him, with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as potential trade partners, according to ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen adds that, as per sources, the Cowboys "now believe they have a trade that will work for Romo and the team."

Romo is the Cowboys' franchise leader in yards passing (34,183) and touchdowns (248). A 10-year starter who joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003, he lost the job last season to rookie Dak Prescott after breaking a bone in his back in a preseason game.

When he was healthy again, Romo conceded the job to Prescott during a franchise-record 11-game winning streak. His departure has been expected ever since.

Romo, 36, carries a $24 million salary cap hit and has missed most of the past two seasons with injuries. He was 78-49 as the starter, but his playoff debut 10 years ago illustrated the post-season struggles ahead when he infamously flubbed the snap on what could have been a winning field goal in Seattle.

The four-time Pro Bowler went 2-4 in the playoffs, never winning on the road or reaching the NFC championship game.

Owner Jerry Jones and Romo talked "Cowboy for life" when Romo signed the franchise's first $100 million contract in 2013 — a $108 million, six-year extension through 2019.

Mortensen also reports that the Broncos also have been talking to the New York Jets about deal for quarterback Trevor Siemian. If the Jets don't land him, they have also discussed adding Jay Cutler, who will be reportedly be released by the Bears.