The Cowboys' Jason Garrett has won the 2016 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.

Garrett led Dallas to an NFC-best 13-3 record in a turnaround season before the Cowboys lost to Green Bay in the playoffs.

In his seventh season at the Cowboys' helm, Garrett used two rookies, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, operating behind a terrific offensive line, to lift Dallas to its best record in nine years. The Cowboys also had the third-stingiest scoring defence in the NFC.

Garrett received 25 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. He easily outdistanced New England's Bill Belichick (14 votes). Miami's Adam Gase got six, Oakland's Jack Del Rio four, and Kansas City's Andy Reid one.

Garrett is the first Dallas coach to win the award since Jimmy Johnson in 1990. Tom Landry won it in 1966.