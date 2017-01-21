The Dallas Cowboys are interested in the business of esports and have been investigating the space for more than a year, according to a report from Advertising Age’s George Slefo.

Working with Texas-based marketing company Epsilon, the NFL team has been doing its research into the money-making possibilities of a foray into competitive gaming.

"When it comes to something like e-sports, it makes so much sense for us because we're such a sales driven organization," senior VP of brand marketing Matt O’Neil told Slefo. "If we thought we could buy a team for … $2 million, $3 million, $5 million or whatever, but get $7 million in sponsorship deals over the next couple years it becomes a no-brainer. Whether or not e-sports thrives long term, if we felt we could make that money today, then let's go."

While NBA franchises and professional soccer clubs invest in esports on almost a weekly basis, NFL teams have yet to jump on board.

"The Cowboys haven't plunked yet in e-sports,” O’Neil said. “We're still in the research mode. But we really like the space."

The NFL and EA Sports partnered in late 2016 to create a show around the Madden Championship Series.