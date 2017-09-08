Dez Bryant highlights

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will have the spotlight to themselves once Sunday Night Football rolls around.

It will mark the third straight year that the division rivals meet in Week 1.

The Cowboys are the defending NFC East champs, but the Giants won both meetings last season and have won three in a row against Dallas for the first time in nearly 30 years. If the Cowboys are going to snap their slide against New York, their biggest stars will need to show up under the bright lights at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott will play in Week 1. For as important as he will be, Elliott won’t be able to carry the Cowboys to a win without some help. Elliott averaged 3.6 yards per carry versus New York last season. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry against the rest of the NFL.

One matchup that really stands out from a year ago is wide receiver Dez Bryant lined up against cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Bryant had 50 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season. In two losses to New York, he was held to two receptions for 18 yards. Jenkins allowed just one reception on seven targets when lined up against Bryant in man-to-man coverage last season.

Bryant vs. Jenkins matchup Giants CB comes away with interception on the play

Jenkins was particularly effective against Bryant in a 10-7 win over Dallas in Week 14. He made the first of his two standout plays early in the second quarter. With Dallas up by seven, the Cowboys faced a third-and-two near midfield. Jenkins turns his hips to follow Bryant on his initial fake towards the sideline. Bryant then cuts inside, but Jenkins stays with him and fights for position on the ball. Dak Prescott is locked in on Bryant’s one-on-one matchup with Jenkins. At the exact moment Prescott releases the football, Bryant slips and Jenkins is in perfect position for the interception.

Bryant vs. Jenkins matchup Giants CB forces fumble on the play

Bryant’s lone catch versus Jenkins came in the final minutes of that Week 14 loss. Leading by three with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, the Giants trust Jenkins on an island with Bryant on a crucial third-and-six. Bryant takes three strides and then breaks inside on a slant. Jenkins keeps his shoulders down throughout his backpedal. He then turns and explodes towards Bryant to make a play on the football. Just as Bryant secures the catch, Jenkins grabs him and punches at the ball to help force the fumble. Game over.

Jenkins did an outstanding job in man coverage against Bryant to prevent him from stretching the field with big plays last year.

If the Cowboys are going to beat New York on Sunday, they’ll need more from their No. 1 receiver when he’s matched up against the Giants’ top cornerback.