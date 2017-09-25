Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined his players on the field, linked arms with them and kneeled prior to the team's Monday Night Football game in Arizona against the Cardinals.

The action happened prior to the U.S. national anthem. Players on both sidelines linked arms and stood for playing of the Star Spangled Banner.

Players and owners around the league have been taking similar action all weekend after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump's unprompted raising of this issue began with a speech Friday night in Alabama, where he told a crowd of supporters, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he's fired, he's fired."

