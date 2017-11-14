A pair of goalies swapped teams on Tuesday when the Arizona Coyotes acquired netminder Michael Leighton from the Tampa Bay Lightning for backstop Louis Domingue, as well as forward Tye McGinn.

A veteran of 11 NHL seasons, the 36-year-old Leighton has appeared in nine games this season for the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch.

Leighton, a native of Petrolia, Ont., signed with the Lightning as a free agent in the offseason. He has appeared in 111 career games for the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.

Originally taken in the sixth round of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft out of the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, Leighton's most recent stint in the NHL came last season with the Hurricanes, appearing in four games and posting a 2-2-0 record with a .870 save percentage and a goals against average of 3.42.

Domingue, 25, has appeared in seven games for the Coyotes this season. The native of St-Hyacinthe, Que. is 0-6-0 with a 4.33 GAA and a SV% of .856.

Taken in the fifth round of the 2010 draft out of the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts, Domingue has appeared in 84 career games over four seasons with the Coyotes.

McGinn, 27, heads to his second stint with the Coyotes, having played 18 games with the team during the 2014-15 season when he had a goal and an assist.

Hailing from Fergus, Ont., McGinn is a veteran of 89 NHL games over four NHL seasons with the Coyotes, Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Lightning. He's appeared in 11 games with the Crunch this season, scoring twice and adding three assists.