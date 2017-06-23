The Arizona Coyotes have acquired Derek Stepan and Antti Raanta from the New York Rangers, pending a trade call with the league.

Sounds like another big Arizona trade is in works. Raanta and Stepan likely to Coyotes. 7th overall could be part of it and DeAngelo. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 23, 2017

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Coyotes' seventh overall draft pick and defenceman Anthony DeAngelo could be involved in the deal.

Stepan had 17 goals and 38 assists in 81 games for the Rangers last season. The 27-year-old former second-rounder has 128 goals and 232 assists in 515 career games, all with the Rangers to this point.

Raanta played in 29 games for the Rangers this season behind starter Henrik Lundqvist, compiling a 16-8-2 record with a 2.27 goals against average and .922 save percentage. In 92 games played in the NHL, the 28-year-old has career 2.33 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

The 21-year-old DeAngelo had five goals and nine assists in 39 games for the Coyotes last season.