The Arizona Coyotes and associate coach Jim Playfair have parted ways, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old has been with the Coyotes for the past six years.

Playfair held the head coaching position with the Calgary Flames during the 2006-07 season.

The move comes after the team and head coach Dave Tippett decided to mutually part ways last week, a day before the NHL Entry Draft.