The Arizona Coyotes claimed centre Alexander Burmistrov off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.



"We are pleased to acquire Alexander through the waiver process," said Coyotes general manager John Chayka. "He's someone our scouts identified as having greater potential than he has currently shown. We're hopeful a change will help his game."



The 6-foot-1, 181-pound Burmistrov has collected two assists in 23 games with the Jets this season and has registered 30-51-81 in 298 career NHL games.

He posted a career-best 13-15-28 in 76 games with the Jets during the 2011-12 season.



Burmistrov was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (8th overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft.