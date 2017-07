Notable free agent signings so far

The Arizona Coyotes have signed centre Nick Cousins to a two-year, $2 million deal.

Nick Cousins contract extension in ARI: two years, AAV of $1M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Cousins spent last season with the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring six goals and 10 assists in 60 games.

The 23-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists in 107 career games, all with the Flyers.