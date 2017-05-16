The Arizona Coyotes have signed Swedish forward Mario Kempe to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kempe, 28, has spent the past three seasons playing with Chekhov Vityaz of the KHL. He scored a carrer-high 14 goals and 34 points in 56 games this season.

A 2007 fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, Kempe played five games with the AHL's Philadelphia Phantoms during the 2008-09 season before leaving to play in Sweden.

As a prospect in the QMJHL, he recorded 49 points (25 goals) in 49 games with the St. John's Fog Devils in 2007-08.

Mario's younger brother, Adrian Kempe, was a first-round pick of the L.A. Kings in 2014.