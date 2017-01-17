The injuries are adding up for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Still without Blake Griffin with a knee injury, the club announced on Tuesday night that point guard Chris Paul will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left thumb. Surgery for the nine-time All-Star is scheduled for Wednesday.

The injury occurred in Monday night's 120-98 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder when Paul jammed his thumb against the leg of Russell Westbrook. He left the game early for x-rays, which came back negative, but the injury was uncovered with further tests on Tuesday.

Paul, 31, was previously sidelined last month for seven games with a hamstring injury.

In 36 games this season, Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 30.9 minutes a night. He leads the NBA averaging 2.5 steals a game.

The Clippers (29-14) sit second in the Pacific Division and fourth in the Western Conference. They trail the Golden State Warriors by seven games for the lead in both.

The team is next in action on Thursday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.