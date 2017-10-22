NEW YORK — Allen Crabbe scored 20 points, DeMarre Carroll had 17 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 116-104 on Sunday.

Caris LeVert and D'Angelo Russell each had 16 points to help the Nets improve to 2-1 with their second straight victory.

Marco Belinelli had 19 points for Atlanta. The Hawks have lost two in a row to drop to 1-2.

Atlanta point guard Dennis Schroeder went down with an apparent ankle injury with 3:37 left and had to be helped off the court.

Brooklyn found a way to win once again without Jeremy Lin, who was lost for the season on opening night with a knee injury, holding off the Hawks after leading by 16 points late in the third.

The Nets led 98-87 with 7:47 go after a pair of free throws from LeVert. Atlanta then went on a 12-2 run, tying it 99 with on Belinelli's 3-pointer with 5:19 left.

Crabbe, who started the second game of the season but came off the bench against Atlanta while LeVert got the nod at shooting guard, hit a pair of 3s during a 7-0 run to put the Nets back up 106-99 with 3:47 to go.

After Carroll's free throw increased the lead 107-99, Ersan Ilyasova's layup cut it down to 107-101, the closest the Hawks would get.

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Hawks are opening with a five-game trip while Phillips Arena goes through a renovation phase.

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson limped off court with 8:06 in first quarter due to an injury and returned with 4:14 left in the second. He quickly made a nifty layup, converting a three-point play. ... Brooklyn was held to 19 points in the first quarter after averaging 29.5 over their first two games. ... Rookie Jarrett Allen had a career-high four blocks off the bench in 14 minutes.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Miami on Monday night.

Nets: At Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball