HALIFAX — Sidney Crosby has confirmed he will mark his 30th birthday by once again parading the Stanley Cup around his hometown in Nova Scotia.

In tweets sent out by the Sidney Crosby Hockey School based in Cole Harbour, N.S., residents were told Crosby would be hoisting the trophy in the streets of Halifax and Dartmouth as part of an annual civic parade.

The Natal Day parade, an event that celebrates Halifax's birthday, also happens to fall on the Pittsburgh Penguins captain's birthday — Aug. 7.

The four-kilometre parade starts at 10 a.m. on Gottingen Street in Halifax's north end and will travel across the Macdonald Bridge before ending up on Crichton Avenue in Dartmouth.

Crosby has shown off professional hockey's most prestigious trophy twice before in his hometown Cole Harbour — in 2009 and 2016.

Last July, Crosby carried the Cup in the back of a pickup that made its way to an arena in Cole Harbour as thousands of cheering fans looked on amid sweltering heat.