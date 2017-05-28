Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — The silhouette of four Stanley Cups are painted into centre ice at PPG Paints Arena here in the self-proclaimed City of Champions, commemorating the Penguins’ 50th anniversary season.

The logo may have to be reshaped with a fifth before these next two weeks are over if Sidney Crosby has any say.

A third Stanley Cup in four trips to the Final would not only cement Crosby with elite company among captains – think Jean Beliveau, Steve Yzerman, Wayne Gretzky – but would give him more than his owner Mario Lemieux.

Super Mario, of course, brought back-to-back Cups to the Steel City in 1991 and 1992.

Crosby said Sunday that he doesn’t view the opportunity in front of him as a chance to one-up his first landlord.

Lemieux’s name would be on all five anyway.

“He’s done so much,” Crosby said. “He’s obviously won two Cups, but he’s had such an impact on this city. I don’t look at it as far as comparing them. He’s got two as an owner and two as a player, so he’s already got me there.”

Crosby, who turns 30 on Aug. 7 to almost officially hit middle age in his career, said he learned over the last few years – when the Penguins went from 2009 until 2016 between trips back to the Stanley Cup Final – to not take this opportunity for granted.

“I know it’s not easy,” Crosby said, as the NHL conducted media day ahead of the Stanley Cup Final. “You have to go through different things. It’s tough to get here. It’s a tough road no matter how you get here. This doesn’t come along often.”

There is a lot motivating Crosby, aside from the chance to top Lemieux: the ability to repeat as Stanley Cup champs for the first time since the Red Wings in 1997 and 1998, the opportunity to lead the first team to repeat in the salary cap era, and just his carnal drive to win.

He said there isn’t a lot of talk in the Penguins’ locker room about the idea of repeating.

“You have a ton of motivation,” Crosby said. “I think the motivation comes from a lot of different things for a lot of different guys. There’s a lot of motivating factors, but that’s not something you think about.”

Crosby wouldn’t say where it ranked, but it’s been an incredible 365 days. Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe Trophy, World Cup of Hockey championship, World Cup of Hockey MVP, then a ridiculous start to the season in which he captured the Rocket Richard Trophy after leading the league in goals, as well as being voted finalist for both the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award as league MVP and MVP as chosen by his peers.

It would be a fine debate as to which calendar year was better for Crosby: from June 2009 with his first Stanley Cup through the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

This last year would even give the Golden Goal a run for the money. Crosby did not go without a point in back-to-back games until Feb. 11 this season. His 46-game run was the longest in NHL history to start a season.

Now, Crosby already has more goals (seven) and points (20) than he netted in all of last year’s run for the Penguins, with one round still to go.

And he’s done it while battling through two concussions, one in October and one in April. To add another Stanley Cup would be something.

“Time certainly goes by fast,” Crosby said. “Even just looking back to last year and the summer and the Cup and the World Cup, everything is just flying by here. This is the position you want to be in, the opportunity. It’s a lot of fun as a player, you want to play in the big games. The biggest thing is knowing and understanding this doesn’t come by very often. A lot of teams don’t get this opportunity.”

