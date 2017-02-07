Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

PITTSBURGH — One post and two phenomenal stops from Chad Johnson were all that stood between Sidney Crosby and 1,000 points.

Crosby chipped away at the millennium milestone, inching closer with his 998th point on a third period assist, but the Pittsburgh faithful filed out of PPG Paints Arena unfulfilled on Tuesday night after a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary Flames.

No. 87 desperately wanted to become the 86th player in NHL history to net 1,000 points on home ice.

Alas, his quest for 1,000 will continue on the road, when the Penguins visit Colorado on Thursday night.

“You want to get it over because you’re close,” Crosby said Monday. “You don’t want to stew over it. You want to get them and move on.”

He was oh-so-close. Crosby raised his arms in celebration for what would have been point No. 998 in the second period, when his shot from the slot disappeared behind Johnson.

But Crosby’s snapper clanged off the far post and dribbled out into the slot, with referee Wes McCauley quickly and correctly signaling the puck did not cross the line.

He was also thwarted on both a quick rebound put-back by Johnson and a wraparound attempt seconds later, before collecting his 30th assist of the season on Chris Kunitz’s goal in the final frame.

The assist pushed Crosby into a tie with Connor McDavid atop the league scoring chart with 60 points, with the edge technically going to Crosby since he has 12 more goals than McDavid (30 to 18).

But the real drama escaped the Steel City, the Penguins packing it with their bags for a two-game haul to Denver and Phoenix.

Crosby, 29, is two points away from becoming the 12th-fastest player in league history to 1,000 points. When adjusting for his play in the toughest post-expansion era to score, he is actually the third-fastest player behind only Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

“We had some really good looks,” Crosby said. “Open nets. Their goalie made some big saves. Hit posts. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Crosby committed a crucial turnover late in the second period when he was stripped by Micheal Ferland at the blue line as the last player back for Pittsburgh. Ferland collected his eighth goal of the season, pushing the Flames toward their third straight win over the defending Stanley Cup champions and a good feeling as Calgary heads into its five-day bye week.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan credited Johnson with the win, saying the Penguins outplayed the Flames for vast stretches of the night.

“I turned the puck over there in the second period there, gave them an easy chance for a breakaway,” Crosby said. “We did a lot of good things and had more than our fair share of chances to win the game.”

The two-anthem night was set up for Crosby to steal the show. He needed three points and no NHL player has more three-point games than Crosby (117) since 1998-99 - even though he didn’t enter the league until 2005. He also netted three in his last game, Saturday in St. Louis, and three points in two of his last three home dates against the Flames.

Crosby will have to wait to add another milestone puck to his collection. He has nine games to hit the mark faster than Jaromir Jagr, who required 763 games.

His wait may not last the weekend, considering the Coyotes and Avalanche are 28th and 30th in goals against per-game.

