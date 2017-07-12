HALIFAX — Hockey superstar Sidney Crosby is hinting that he will once again parade the Stanley Cup around his hometown in Nova Scotia.

Speaking to reporters at his annual hockey camp in Cole Harbour, N.S., Crosby confirmed he will have the Cup on Aug. 6 and 7.

He says his plans for the trophy have not been nailed down, but he noted there is an annual parade in Halifax on Aug. 7 — Crosby's 30th birthday — and that seems like a "good fit."

Crosby says he wants as many people as possible to see the trophy.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain paraded professional hockey's most prestigious trophy around his hometown of Cole Harbour twice before, in 2009 and 2016, drawing thousands of fans.

Each player of the Cup-winning team gets brief custody of the trophy.