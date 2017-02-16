25m ago
Crosby joins NHL’s 1,000-point club with assist vs. Jets
TSN.ca Staff
Sidney Crosby has joined the 1,000-point club.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain hit the milestone on Thursday night with a first-period assist against the Winnipeg Jets.
He drew the mark on a goal by Chris Kunitz, which gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead on the Jets.
Crosby, 29, becomes the 86th player to reach 1,000 points and the 12th-fastest to do so in his 757th career game.
Crosby now owns 30 goals and 32 assists in 50 games this season.
The only players to get there faster were Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Mike Bossy, Peter Stastny, Jari Kurri, Guy Lafleur, Bryan Trottier, Denis Savard, Steve Yzerman, Marcel Dionne and Phil Esposito.
Crosby becomes the third player to achieve the 1,000-point plateau this season after Henrik Sedin and Alex Ovechkin did it last month.