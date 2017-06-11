Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Move over, Super Mario.

Mario Lemieux said Sidney Crosby “just might” do it when he passed the torch to his protege in 2006 and it’s official now: there’s a new emperor Penguin in Pittsburgh.

Crosby one-upped his former landlord, teammate and now boss when he collected his third Stanley Cup from commissioner Gary Bettman on Sunday night in the Music City, giving his reign one more than Le Magnifique.

Now, with his legacy cemented by his unique blend of skill and will, the only question is where Crosby fits among the handful of greatest players of all-time.

We’ll have to debate that one: Crosby doesn’t turn 30 until 8/7/17.

And what a 365 days it has been for Crosby: Two Stanley Cups, a World Cup of Hockey gold medal, World Cup of Hockey MVP and now two Conn Smythe trophies. This will give that 2009-10 calendar year with his first Stanley Cup and the “Golden Goal” a run for the money.

Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe as Stanley Cup playoff MVP, as voted by 15 members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, for the second spring in a row. Only five other players have captured multiple Smythes and the last one to do it in consecutive fashion was Lemieux in 1991 and 1992.

Along the way, Crosby overcame two diagnosed concussions - including one this postseason - and helped carry a team that faced plenty of adversity with star defenceman Kris Letang out and a controversial goaltending change to Matt Murray from Marc-Andre Fleury.

Crosby lead the Penguins in scoring in his most productive Stanley Cup Final, with one goal and six assists, so it was fitting that the 2016-17 season ended with Game No. 87 of the playoffs.

Patric Hornqvist, the very last pick in the 2005 Draft in which Crosby went No. 1, netted the game-winner with 1:35 left in a nail-biter regulation to deliver a 2-0 win for Pittsburgh and the last Stanley Cup of the NHL’s 30-team era.

Hornqvist made incidental contact with Pekka Rinne - and the Predators challenged the goal - but it stood, with Hornqvist bouncing a rebound off Rinne’s elbow and into the net from behind the goal line. Carl Hagelin added the empty-netter to make the Penguins just the second team to beat the Preds on home ice (9-2) this postseason.

Crosby handed the Stanley Cup to teammate Ron Hainsey first, who played 907 regular season games before appearing in his first playoff game when this ran began in April.

It soon got passed to Marc-Andre Fleury, the team’s longest-tenured and most popular player, in what was likely his final game as a Penguin.

Fleury backstopped the Penguins to nine of the 16 wins for the Cup. But Murray isn’t going anywhere, not after becoming the first goaltender in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons. It was a feat Ken Dryden, Patrick Roy and Cam Ward could not accomplish - and Murray closed it out with back-to-back shutouts.

Some 17,382 frenzied Predators fans watched on in stunned silence, but with appreciation for the greatest season in franchise history as the Penguins passed the Cup from one player to the next.

Despite country music star Luke Bryan crooning “I Don’t Want This Night to End” from the rooftop of world famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge across the street from the most unique atmosphere for hockey, Nashville fell two wins short of a world title. This loss will sting, but the Predators will be able to hang their first banner for a hockey accomplishment in October as Western Conference champions.

Nash-Vegas stole the hockey world’s heart with more than 50,000 gold-clad fans turning Lower Broadway’s neon-drenched honky tonks into hockey tonks before every game. It was a party unlike anything Lord Stanley had ever seen, proof that Nashville is no longer just an NHL novelty, but a true hockey destination.

Yet, Stanley’s silver chalice is heading back to the Steel City for the fifth time. The Penguins joined the Edmonton Oilers as the only expansion-era clubs to win five Cups - and all five were earned on the road.

With the win, the Penguins not only became the first team to capture the hardest trophy in pro sports in back-to-back springs since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998, but Crosby’s squad is the first to repeat in the salary cap era.

They were somehow able to do it with a makeshift defence, becoming the first team in the last 11 years - since Jim Rutherford’s Carolina Hurricanes did it in 2006 - to hoist the Stanley Cup without a superstar defenceman.

A lot of the attention was taken off the defence with the Penguins’ all-world forwards. Evgeni Malkin led the postseason with 28 points. Crosby carried linemate Jake Guentzel to tie Dino Ciccarelli’s rookie record for most points in one playoff (21), while Guentzel also led all skaters in goals (13) and game-winning goals (five).

But it was another rookie who served as Pittsburgh’s backbone in the final two rounds. Murray took over for Fleury in the Eastern Conference Final - after Fleury was yanked with one of the shortest leashes in recent memory - and promptly reeled off seven wins in 10 starts.

Murray got a little help along the way on Sunday night. Nashville’s apparent first goal was waved off after referee Kevin Pollock said he was in the process of blowing play dead with his whistle. Murray never smothered the puck after Filip Forsberg’s shot, leaving Colton Sissons an easy tap-in that was disallowed.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette was livid, but could not challenge Pollock’s call because of the intent-to-blow rule. There was actually one goal sequence which was reversed into a goal because of the same issue in a game between the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres earlier this season.

Sissons was later stoned by Murray on a clear breakaway in the second period to keep Game 6 scoreless. It was a rough night for Sissons, who also hit a post in the third period, but it was a pure goaltender’s duel between Murray and Rinne, making the Cup clincher the only game of the series closely contested in the third period. Murray made three critical saves to help Pittsburgh kill off a 5-on-3 power play in the third period, keeping Nashville to a fruitless 0-for-4 on the night.

Rinne, 36, finished the playoffs with an incredible .984 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena in his best shot at a Cup. The problem is the Predators didn’t score in either of the final two games of the series - and Pekka was pulled from two of three starts in Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Final, where PPG Paints Arena became his personal House of Horrors.

Even on the biggest stage, though, Crosby seemed cool as ever. He seized the moment - again - to improve to 5-2 in his career with the Stanley Cup in the building as the Penguins remained perfect with the chance to clinch (5-0) on the road.

Quite a career, even if it’s barely halfway home.

“Time certainly goes by fast,” Crosby said before the series started. “Even just looking back to last year and the summer and the Cup and the World Cup, everything is just flying by here. It’s a lot of fun as a player, you want to play in the big games. The biggest thing is knowing and understanding this doesn’t come by very often.”

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli