SEATTLE — Nelson Cruz hit his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Friday night.

Cruz's three-run drive in the eighth off Liam Hendricks put Seattle up 6-2. Cruz also had RBI singles in the first and third as Seattle snapped a four-game skid.

Paxton (7-3) did not allow a hit after Marcus Semien's two-run double in the second. The left-hander struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter. Nick Vincent pitched a perfect eighth, and Mark Rzepczynski and Steve Cishek finished.

Sean Manaea (7-5) gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. Manaea, 6-1 in his previous nine starts, struck out three and walked one.