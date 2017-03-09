The Collegiate StarLeague's 2017 North American Collegiate Grand Finals are coming to Toronto in May with hundreds of schools and over $100,000 in scholarships, the organization announced Thursday.

CSL, a division of WorldGaming, is bringing thousands of student athletes from across the United States and Canada to the Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto from May 12-14 to compete in season-culminating events in Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and StarCraft 2. The event will also feature a League of Legends Canadian Invitational.

“We’re so excited to announce that Toronto will host the CSL North American Grand Finals,” CEO of Collegiate StarLeague Duran Parsi said in a press release. “Toronto has a passionate fanbase and the city is craving more live esports events. Working with Cineplex to customize the venue will make this year's Grand Finals our biggest event for players and fans to date.”

CSL rotates its Grand Finals across major cities in North America and is coming off runs in Austin (2016), San Francisco (2015) and Anaheim (2014) in the last three years. With almost 30,000 students from more than 900 universities registered for the CSL, the organization is one of the largest to bring a major event to Canada.

The event will also feature a speaker series that will include panels on careers in esports, the business of esports and the future of collegiate esports, and will be broadcast on Twitch and Campus Insiders.

"The collegiate esports space is burgeoning, with some of the best players and teams from around the world developing within its ranks," WorldGaming CEO Wim Stocks told TSN.ca via email. "We are thrilled to be bringing such high-profile collegiate programming to Toronto, one of the world’s fastest growing eSports markets. With subject matter panels and experts supplementing the tournament play, we know our Grand Finals event will be a unique, competitive, informative and sensory experience for players and spectators alike."