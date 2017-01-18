The Collegiate StarLeague is teaming up with EA Sports to host a series of tournaments within the Madden Championship Series, the CSL announced Wednesday.

The Challenger Events will see students across North America representing their respective universities in Madden 17 competition. Players will have a shot at up to $10,000 in scholarship prizes.

“We’re so excited to be adding EA SPORTS Madden NFL 17 to CSL’s offering of competitive leagues and tournaments," CSL CEO Duran Parsi said in a press release. "It’s one of the most popular titles not only on campus, but around the world and we listened to the community to add it as our first console game.”

CSL already hosts events in Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, StarCraft 2, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Vain Glory, and its biggest title League of Legends. The CSL has a deal with League developer Riot Games to host the uLOL Campus Series, a collegiate tournament that also awards scholarships based on results.

“Collegiate tournaments have been at the heart of the competitive Madden NFL scene for over a decade,” Madden NFL Competitive Gaming Commissioner Matt Marcou said. “We’re proud to work with the Collegiate StarLeague in our ongoing effort to make stars of all of our players.”

Registration for the events are open now and play will commence on Feb. 11. The games will be played on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One and the top four competitors will compete in a LAN finals event.